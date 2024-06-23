This Saturday Forecasts for Public Assistance held the Melate Retro raffle in which a prize of 5 million pesos was awarded.
Melate Retro is a game that you can buy every day of the year, it is drawn on Tuesdays and Saturdays after sales close, which is done automatically at 9:15 p.m.
In Melate Retro the urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 numbers
Selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.
Melate Retro Result
Result|
To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and the additional one. If more numbers match, the bigger your prize will be.
This note will be updated as the results are revealed by Forecasts for Public Assistance.
