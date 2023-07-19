- Bad experience in Linio? In these cases there are and THERE ARE NO REFUNDS
This Tuesday Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública held the Melate Retro raffle in which a prize of 5 million pesos is awarded.
Melate Retro is a game that you can buy every day of the year, it is raffled on Tuesdays and Saturdays after sales close, which is done automatically at 9:15 p.m.
In Melate Retro, the ballot box will randomly select 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.
Retro Melate Result
Result|
To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and one additional. The more numbers match, the higher your prize will be.
