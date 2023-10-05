Forecasts for Public Assistance held the Chispazo draw this Wednesday, October 4 which offers the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in cash.

chispazo is a raffle from the Electronic Sweepstakes family easier to win. It does not have a guaranteed minimum purse, since its prize depends on the sales that are accumulated for each drawing.

The game consists of you having to choose a possible combination of 5, 6, or even 7 numbers, from a set of 1 to 28, and wait for the Chispazo machine to select your combination, where you only need to get two numbers right to win.

Spark Results 04/10/23

OF THE THREE | 04 06 12 13 23

CLASSIC |

To participate, go to your nearest store and fill your Chispazo flyer with which you can play up to five times. If you want to participate with one, two, three or four combinations, mark NULL in the box that you are not going to use.