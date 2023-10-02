Forecasts for Public Assistance held the Chispazo raffle this Saturday, September 30, which offers the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in cash.

Chispazo is a raffle from the Electronic Sweepstakes family that is easier to win. It does not have a guaranteed minimum purse, since its prize depends on the sales that are accumulated for each drawing.

The game consists of you having to choose a Possible combination of 5, 6, or up to 7 numbersof a set 1 to 28 and wait for the machine to Spark Select your combination, where just match two numbers to win.

Spark Results

OF THE THREE |

CLASSIC|

To participate, go to your nearest store and fill your Chispazo flyer with which you can play up to five times. If you want to participate with one, two, three or four combinations, mark NULL in the box that you are not going to use.