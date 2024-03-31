Forecasts for Public Assistance held the Chispazo raffle this Sunday, which offers the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in cash.
Chispazo is a raffle from the Electronic Sweepstakes family that is easier to win. There is no guaranteed minimum bag, since its award depends on the sales that accumulate for each draw.
The game consists of you having to choose a combination Possible 5, 6, or up to 7 numbers, from a set of 1 to 28 and wait for the Chispazo machine to select your combination, where you just have to guess two numbers right to win.
- OF THE THREE | 05 06 11 15 20
- CLASSIC|
To participate, go to your nearest store and fill your Chispazo flyer with which you can play up to five times. If you want to participate with one, two, three or four combinations, mark NULL in the box that you are not going to use the results of the Chispazo Draw that today awards thousands of pesos in prizes
I have a degree in journalism, graduated in 2021 from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS). I took extracurricular courses in Photoshop, photography, and writing. I was born to be a writer, a speaker and to face whatever comes my way to never stop believing in myself, a woman who can help you believe in colors and stop you until you see the value in yourself. With pleasure in searching for viral notes that manage to transmit the reality of the moment, to know every corner, in the same way to obtain and reflect truthful data from the national and international entertainment world and a vocation to inform about the southern states of Mexico. As a personal space, I mention that I seek inner peace in art galleries, books and writing. In the mornings I like to remember my virtues to have energy during the day, in the afternoons I am a fan of sunsets and at nights of photographing the moon, while every second of my life I admire myself as a person and Adele as my example of improvement .
