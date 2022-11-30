Mexico.- This Tuesday, November 29 Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the Melate Retro raffle in which it offered an accumulated bag of more than 5 million pesos.

In addition to this, the Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato raffles were also held on this day, which are held throughout the week based on the official Forecast schedule.

Tris Results

HALF DAY|

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

Result Cat Wins

Retro Melate Result

The Melate Retro urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.

It may interest you:

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and one additional.