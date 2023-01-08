Mexico.- This Saturday, January 7, Forecasts for Public Assistance held the Melate Retro raffle, which has an accumulated bag of more than 13 million pesos.
In addition to this, on this day the raffles for Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato, in which you can participate every day of the week based on the official programming.
To participate in these or any other Forecast raffles, you can do so by entering your bet in the forecast agencies located throughout the Mexican Republic or via the Internet.
Tris Results
- HALF DAY | 36003
- OF THE THREE | 69466
- EXTRA| 39122
- SEVEN |
- CLASSIC
Spark Results
- OF THE THREE | 05, 07, 11, 19, 20
- CLASSIC|
Results Cat Wins
RESULT
Melate Retro Results
In the Melate Retro draw, the ballot box will randomly select 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.
To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and one additional.
