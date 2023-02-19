Mexico.- This Saturday, February 18, Forecasts for the Public assistance carried out the Melate Retro raffle, which has an accumulated bag of more than 8 million pesos.
In addition to this raffle, Pronósticos also carried out the games of Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato through which you can be a creditor of thousands of pesos by entering a bet.
To participate in these or any other Forecast raffle, you can do so through the official agencies present throughout the Mexican Republic or via the Internet.
Tris Results
- HALF DAY |
- OF THE THREE |
- EXTRA|
- SEVEN |
- CLASSIC|
Spark Results
Result Cat Wins
Retro Melate Result
The Melate urn will randomly select 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.
It may interest you:
To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of two natural numbers.
#Predictions #Results #Melate #Retro #draws #today #February
Leave a Reply