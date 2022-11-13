Mexico.- Tonight could be your lucky day, since today Forecasts for Public Assistance celebrates the draw for retro melate which has a accumulated bag of 13 million pesos.
In addition to this, this Saturday the raffles for Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato, in which you can participate with bets of 1 and 10 pesos.
Tris Results
- HALF DAY | 87877
- OF THE THREE | 75129
- EXTRA| 57562
- OF THE SEVEN |
- CLASSIC|
Spark Results
- OF THE THREE | 06, 10, 16, 24, 26
- CLASSIC|
Cat Win Results
Retro Melate Results
Melate Retro is one of the favorite draws of Predictions and this takes place on Tuesdays and Saturdays after the sale closes at 9:00 p.m.
In this game, the Melate Retro urn will randomly select 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 numbers selected are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.
