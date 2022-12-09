Mexico.- This Friday, December 9, the raffle of Melate, Revancha and Revanchita of Forecasts for Public Assistance, through which you can become a millionaire by being the winner of the accumulated bag of 632 million pesos.

In addition to this, on this day the raffles for sad and sparkin which you can participate every day of the week with the opportunity to win excellent prizes of thousands of pesos.

To participate in these or any other raffle you can do it through the official forecasting agencies or via the internet.

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 86041

OF THE THREE | 49146

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE | 08, 12, 19, 26, 27

CLASSIC|

Result Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

It should be remembered that in the Melate ballot box you will randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number, to win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, between the more numbers match, the higher your prize.

Finishing the Melate draw on Wednesdays and Sundays, your numbers have a second chance to win in the Revancha draw. The Rematch ballot box will choose 6 spheres at random with their corresponding numbers, so that you can play again, you win from two numbers that match those on your steering wheel.