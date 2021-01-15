This weekend the final of the Spanish Super Cup is being played and the rest of the European competitions do not bring us good matches, we select some of them:

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Sunday, 20:00

Maldini: Barcelona has to be favorites and it seems to me a logical quota 1.6. Athletic is going to push up and is physically full. That there are less than 2.5 goals to 2.25.

Paco: Barcelona’s favoritism will depend on whether Messi is there or not. Both do not mark 2.2.

Aritz: Barcelona can choke on the high pressure of Athletic. I also like that quota of not marking both.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Sunday, 17:30

Maldini: I think Manchester United are playing beyond their means. I’m surprised it’s so high. I find the share of Liverpool’s victory appealing to 1.95.

Paco: I’m going to look for the crazy quota that is that Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes both shoot a shot from outside the area to 7.5.

Aritz: Rarely are we going to find a share of Liverpool’s victory like this at Anfield. Both teams score no a 2.35.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Turin Sunday, 8:45 PM

Maldini: This is a very difficult game to predict. I believe something else at Inter, but it gives me that it is a tie match. Share 3.5.

Paco: I know Cristiano is going to score 1.95.

