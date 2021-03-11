On Saturday, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid have their games, key games where they will also be thinking about their Champions League tie. The premiere brings us the North London derby, while in Italy Milan and Naples offer a tense match.

Real Madrid vs Elche Saturday, 16:15

Paco: There are many accidents in Valdebebas to give you 100% reliability. Madrid victory and less than 2.5 goals to 3.25.

Aritz: To draw or lose is almost to say goodbye to the league, but Madrid’s share is very low. Real Madrid wins at halftime and at the end 1.7.

Borja: Madrid have to go kamikaze for the league. He has to go for all the games. Madrid wins with a clean sheet at 1.7.

Getafe vs Atlético de Madrid Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Paco: It gives me that it will be a tie at quota 3.0

Aritz: Atlético wins a lot away from home, but Getafe is Getafe, good or bad. Joao Félix’s goal a 3.3.

Borja: It will be a very close match like all those that Atleti and Getafe face. The discharge of Jaime Mata is going to be very important. Both do not mark 1.84.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Sunday, 17:30

Paco: Both teams have been through times of hitting rock bottom, but I think they will end up in Europe. Bale’s goal anytime a 3.0.

Aritz: Harry Kane’s goal a 2.2.

Borja: I think it is the game between two greats in which there can be more goals.

Milan vs Naples Sunday, 8:45 pm

Paco: Goal by Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2.1.

Aritz: Both teams to score in the first half 4.25.

Borja: Bet without a draw from Naples to 1.95.

