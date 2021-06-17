The second date of the Copa América is coming and here are the 90Min forecasts for what is to come.
1. Colombia 2-0 Venezuela
Colombia started on the right foot against Ecuador and is the candidate to stay with the victory. Venezuela suffered many casualties from coronavirus and although the players made an important effort, they lost 3-0 to Brazil. It will cost the Rueda team, but it will make a difference and win 2.0.
two. Brazil 1-0 Peru
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
Uruguay’s possible eleven to face Argentina for the Copa América
Uruguay’s possible XI to face Argentina for the Copa América
The history between Argentina and Uruguay in the Copa América: La Celeste can take away the fatherhood of their rival
The history between Argentina and Uruguay for the Copa América. In case of winning, the Uruguayan cast will match the Albicelestes in victories within this contest.
Colombia vs Venezuela: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Colombia vs Venezuela: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
It will not be an easy game for the locals. Although they come from thrashing Venezuela and have an excellent streak, Gareca’s men will have a good night and will make the top candidates sweat to win the title. Due to the hierarchy and quality of its players, Brazil will be able to open the scoring and stay with the victory.
3. Chile 3-0 Bolivia
Chile and Bolivia drew 1-1 in the Qualifiers in an unusual match. Those of Lasarte had many chances to score and could not take advantage of it. This time they will manage to take revenge and beat a rival hit by casualties by Covid-19
Four. Argentina 1-1 Uruguay
Uruguay will make its debut in the Copa América and will arrive rested for the game against Argentina. Those of the Master will pose a very physical match and will start winning in the first half. Due to the quality of their players, Scaloni’s men will tie it in the second half and will win a point that will be important. in the future.
Leave a Reply