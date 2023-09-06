Predictions | Nordea: Giving up fossil fuels can be a lottery win for Finland

The bank predicts that the green transition will strengthen the domestic value added of the Finnish economy.

Of the fossil abandoning fuels will make the Finnish economy more domestic and “shockproof” in relation to the fluctuations of the world market, Nordea bank estimates.

On Wednesday, Nordea publishes its economic forecast, which appears three times a year. One section is dedicated to the green transition, i.e. the transition away from fossil fuels and overconsumption of natural resources.

Nordea’s economist Juho Kostiainen estimates that green transition investments will strengthen the economy both immediately and in the longer term.

“Green investments create jobs in Finland during the construction phase, but also increase domestic value added after completion,” he writes.

So far, green transition investments have mainly meant onshore wind power. Hydrogen plants, battery material factories, energy storage facilities, solar power and offshore wind power are also planned.

According to Kostiainen, an additional price is paid for low-emission products in the world, which would increase domestic value added. Such green value-added products could be, for example, green hydrogen and fossil-free steel.

in Finland self-sufficiency in electricity production was achieved in the summer for the first time in almost two decades. This was helped by the wind power boom and the start of electricity production at the Olkiluoto triple reactor – 14 years behind the original schedule, but still.

“On an annual basis, net electricity has been imported into Finland for around 500 million euros, and with the high price of electricity in 2022, no less than two billion euros. Self-sufficiency in electricity production means a reduction in imports and the euros spent on electricity staying in the home country,” writes Kostiainen.

The net import of energy has been around five billion euros per year, and most of it has been oil products. The electrification of traffic reduces oil imports and at the same time the dependence on oil price fluctuations.

In the future, the price of kilometers driven will be influenced more by domestic wind and solar conditions than by the decisions of the oil-producing countries of the Persian Gulf.

HVAC installer Niki Orkimo installed a heat pump in Ruskeasanta, Vantaa in July 2021. Various heat pumps in houses and housing associations are part of the green transition and also reduce the need for fossil energy.

The avenger admits in a telephone interview that the companies that build wind power in Finland are often owned by Central Europeans. Therefore, the direct value added to the home country is not as great as it could be at best.

“Even in those situations, the benefit can be seen in lower electricity prices and the availability of clean electricity,” Kostiainen says.

Conditions have been created in Finland that attract investments. Finland’s advantage is a strong electricity network covering the entire country, which enables the supply of clean electricity in different parts of the country. In this, Finland is also ahead of Sweden.

The extent of the benefits depends on the events of the next few years. In order for new jobs to be created in abundance, wind and solar power need to be accompanied by production that relies on them, such as battery or pure steel factories. The wind farm employs a lot during the construction phase and less after completion.

In the list of the Confederation of Finnish Business, there are more than 140 billion euros worth of green transition investment intentions, but according to Kostiainen, only a “fraction” of them will probably be realized. The increase in the price of EU emission rights and the expansion of emissions trading improve profitability but do not guarantee it.

“All that glitters is not gold, and all that is green is not necessarily good business,” says Kostiainen.