There may not have been any surprises in the previous round, but the vast majority of the favorites who advanced from the round of 16 of the Champions League 2023/24 It means there are big quarter-finals in store this week.
Eight elite teams remain, including defending champions Manchester City and 14-time winners Real Madrid, and the draw produced some draws. We have reached the best moment of the football calendar, friends. Buckle up and let the chaos unfold.
Here's how this week's quarterfinal first legs will play out in 90min:
Two Premier League teams remain in the competition and both will play members of Europe's traditional aristocracy on Tuesday.
Manchester City and the real Madrid They are no strangers given that they faced each other during the previous two Champions League campaigns, although in both ties a place in the final was at stake. This time it arrived a little earlier.
It benefited from hosting the second leg last season and will have that luxury again when it travels to the Spanish capital for the first time to face a well-rested Madrid side that is ready to win the La Liga title.
Arsenal has excelled domestically over the past two seasons and is now trying to advance in Europe after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. The Gunners top the Premier League table and are now looking for a continental victory against a terribly vulnerable team from Bayern Munich.
|
GAME
|
FORECAST
|
REAL MADRID VS MAN CITY
|
1-2
|
ARSENAL VS BAYERN MUNICH
|
2-2
Wednesday's matchups may not have the superstar quality of Tuesday's bouts, but they are still intriguing draws that appear even on paper.
Atlético de Madrid surprised Inter on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals and will certainly not be deterred by their indifferent domestic form in 2024. Atleti are on the right side of the draw and have an excellent chance of reaching their third League final of Champions since 2014. .
However, they will need to take advantage in the second leg given the poor performance they have had on their travels this season. Borussia Dortmund They beat Bayern at the Allianz Arena two weeks ago but were beaten by Stuttgart at the weekend and have been plagued by inconsistency all season.
There are some narratives to keep in mind in Wednesday's other match when Luis Enrique takes on his former club in the French capital. Paris Saint-Germain receives to Barcelona in the Parc des Princes in a replay of 'La Remontada' that Enrique supervised on the opposite side.
PSG will win another Ligue 1 title, but it remains largely dependent on the departure of Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman will be determined to lead PSG's continental charge this season, with the French side facing a Barca side that has been released since Xavi announced that he will step down at the end of the season.
|
GAME
|
FORECAST
|
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID-DORTMUND
|
1-0
|
PSG-BARCELONA
|
1-3
