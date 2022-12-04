The team now coached by Tite has made it through in their last seven appearances. The Asian side have won just one match after the group stage: in 2002 against Italy

Brazil faces South Korea in the round of 16: kick-off on Monday at 20 Italian time. Tite’s side lost their last match against Cameroon, but finished top of the group. Paulo Bento’s side overcame Portugal in the 91st minute to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Brazil ahead of the round of 16 for 32 years — Brazil have progressed past the round of 16 on all of their last seven occasions, only missing out on a 90-minute win against Chile in 2014. The last time the green-and-gold side were eliminated at this stage of the competition was in 1990 against Argentina. South Korea had not reached this stage of the tournament since 2010, eliminated by Uruguay. Previously they won just one of their five post-group games (D1 L3), in 2002 against Italy.

Prediction: 1 + Over 2.5 — For bookmakers, Tite’s team is a clear favorite to win in the 90′. The sign 1 combined with the Over 2.5 is an opportunity: 1.95 the proposal of Bet365, 1.91 that of Betfair and 1.90 according to Sisal.

How many goals in the second half — Analyzing the statistics, there is a good odds to bet on. Brazil has not found the goal in the first half in all of their last five matches at the World Cup: it is the longest streak of the national team, like the one recorded in ’94. South Korea also always scores in the second half: 11 of the 12 goals scored in the competition came after 45 minutes. The only exception is that of Kim Young-Gwon against Portugal in the last round (27th). The Over 1.5 second half is rated 2.02 by 888Sport, 1.98 by Netbet and 1.93 by Sisal.

A few numbers — This will be the eighth meeting between Brazil and South Korea, the first in an official match. The green-and-gold have won six of their previous seven games (L1), the last of which was 5-1 last June. The Asian side have never beaten a South American national team at the World Cup, drawing twice and losing four.

Quotes — According to the bookies, Tite’s team will win the game: the 1 mark is offered at 1.30 by Starcasinò Bet, Better and Sisal. The eventual success of Paulo Bento’s formation is even quoted as 13 by Bet365, 11.50 by Goldbet and Better. The X remains at 5.80 on 888Sport, 5.50 according to Betfair and Bet365. Remaining in line with the forecast, the Over 2.5 dry is rated 1.85 by 888Sport, 1.80 according to Starcasinò Bet and Betfair.

Since the goals could arrive in the second half, the goal after 45′ is a possible chance: 4.50 for the proposal from Bet365 and Betfair, 4.35 for Starcasinò Bet. While Brazil's Over 2.5 is quoted at 2.50 by 888Sport and Betfair, 2.34 by Sisal.

The markers — Brazil relies on Richarlison: two goals so far for the attacker. A goal against South Korea is proposed 2.25 by the bookies. In the 91st minute of the last game, Son participated in a goal for the first time in this World Cup by providing the assist for Hwang Hee-Chan. The Tottenham full-back is still looking for the first goal in Qatar: the scorer is rated 5.70.

