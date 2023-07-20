Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out this Wednesday, July 19, the spark draw which offers the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in cash.

Spark It is a raffle of the family of the Easier to win Electronic Sweepstakes. It does not have a guaranteed minimum bag, since its award depends on the sales that accumulate for each draw.

The game consists of you having to choose a possible combination of 5, 6, or even 7 numbers, from a set from 1 to 28 and wait for the Chispazo machine to select your combination, where you just have to hit two numbers to win.

Results Chispazo 07/19/23

OF THE THREE | 03 06 07 15 23

CLASSIC |

To participate, go to your nearest outlet and fill out your Chispazo flyer with which you can play up to five times. If you want to participate with one, two, three or four combinations, mark NULL in the box that you are not going to use.