This Thursday, the Public Assistance Forecasts carried out the Chispazo raffle, which offers the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in cash.

Chispazo is one of the easiest draws to win from the Electronic Draws family. It does not have a guaranteed minimum prize pool, since its prizes depend on the sales accumulated for each draw.

The game consists of you choosing a possible combination of 5, 6, or even 7 numbers, from a set of 1 to 28 and waiting for the Chispazo machine to select your combination, where you only need to guess two numbers to win.

Spark Results

To participate, go to your nearest store and fill out your Chispazo ticket, which you can use up to five times. If you want to participate with one, two, three or four combinations, mark NULL in the box you are not going to use.