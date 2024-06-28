Forecasts for the Public assistance This Thursday, Chispazo raffle was held, offering the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in cash.

Chispazo is a draw from the family of Electronic Raffles easier to win. It does not have a guaranteed minimum purse, since its prize depends on the sales that are accumulated for each drawing.

The game consists of you choosing a possible combination of 5, 6, or even 7 numbers, from a set of 1 to 28 and waiting for the Chispazo machine to select your combination, where you only need to guess two numbers to win.

Spark Results

OF THE THREE | 01 08 13 19 26

CLASSIC | 03 09 12 14 22

To participate, go to your nearest store and fill your Chispazo flyer with which you can play up to five times. If you want to participate with one, two, three or four combinations, mark NULL in the box that you are not going to use.