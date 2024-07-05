Forecasts for the Public assistance This Thursday, Chispazo raffle was held, offering the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in cash.

Chispazo is a draw from the family of Electronic Raffles easier to win. There is no guaranteed minimum prize pool, as the prize depends on the sales accumulated for each draw.

The game consists of you choosing a possible combination of 5, 6, or even 7 numbers, from a set of 1 to 28 and waiting for the Chispazo machine to select your combination, where you only need to guess two numbers to win.

Spark Results

OF THE THREE|

CLASSIC|

To participate, go to your nearest store and fill out your Chispazo ticket, which you can use up to five times. If you want to participate with one, two, three or four combinations, mark NULL in the box you are not going to use.