Prediction | The number of people with diabetes will more than double by 2050, structural racism is also behind this

Diabetes the number of sufferers in the world will more than double by 2050, predicts a recent study published in the Lancet magazine. According to experts, the increase in the number of cases is exacerbated by structural racism and inequality between countries.

According to the study, the number of people with diabetes will increase in every country in the world.

Currently, approximately 529 million people are estimated to have diabetes. 95 percent of the cases are type two diabetes, the onset of which can be prevented or delayed by paying attention to lifestyle.

The total number of diabetes cases is believed to rise to more than 1.3 billion in the next 30 years.

More than half of the deaths and injuries caused by diabetes are associated with a high body mass index, which in turn points to being overweight. Other risk factors were people’s diet, exercise, smoking and alcohol.

Chief Scientist of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). By Liane Ong according to one factor was also the change in diet.

“Over the course of 30 years, different countries have moved from traditional eating habits — to more processed foods,” Ong tells news agency AFP.

Ong, one of the authors of the study published in Lancet, estimates that people may have eaten more fruits, vegetables and vegetables in the past.

In research it was also estimated that by 2045, three quarters of adults with diabetes will live in low- and middle-income countries.

But even in affluent countries like the United States, diabetes cases were estimated to be nearly 1.5 times higher among minorities such as blacks, Hispanics, Asians, or Native Americans. A separate study, also published in the Lancet, tells about this.

One of the authors of the study, a professor at a medical school in Wisconsin Leonard Egede has estimated that diabetes-related inequality is increasing.

“Racist policies, such as residential segregation, affect where people live, access to adequate and healthy food, and health care services,” he says.

That’s right according to the challenge is that researchers do not see any single solution that would fix everything. Instead, according to him, the fight against diabetes requires long-term planning, investments and the attention of states around the world.

“The world has failed to understand the social nature of diabetes and has underestimated the true extent and threat of the disease,” Lancet assessed in its editorial.

“Diabetes will be the defining disease of this century,” the magazine adds.