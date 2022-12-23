Penultimate friendly before restarting in the league. Now the away match in Spain, then the challenge against Az Alkmaar on 29 December

Third international friendly for Atalanta. After the defeat on penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt on 9 December and the 3-0 success against Nice on 16 December, Gasperini’s team now faces Betis: kick-off today at 5pm.

How they arrive — Atalanta has been working in Zingonia during this break and before restarting the championship, on 4 January against Spezia, they have another friendly scheduled against Az Alkmaar on 29 December. After the South American tour and the two defeats against River Plate and Colo Colo, Betis beat Manchester United 1-0 and drew 1-1 against Inter last week.

Prediction: Goal — For bookmakers, the Gol sign is a fairly simple hypothesis: it is worth 1.55 according to Starcasinò Bet, 1.47 for Sisal and Goldbet.

Good news for Gasp — Meanwhile, good news for Gasperini. Among the squad for the friendly against Real Betis is Zappacosta, who has been absent since the beginning of the season after the rectus femoris injury sustained in the summer. There will also be De Roon and Koopmeiners, returning from the World Cup. Still absent the injured Pasalic, Hateboer and Demiral. The friendly against Nice was however a good test for Atalanta who found goals from Hojlund, Zapata and Boga. See also Spalletti to Osimhen: '' You are talking too much ''. And he chases him from the field: the VIDEO- Video Gazzetta.it

Real Betis will not be a simple opponent, the club was in great shape before the break: sixth in La Liga on equal points with Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, Pellegrini’s team finished the Europa League group with 16 points ahead of Roma. Five wins and one draw, no defeats: 12 goals scored and just 4 conceded.

Quotes — There is balance in the bookie ratings for the 1X2 signs. Slightly favorite is Real Betis, victory is valued 2.42 by Starcasinò Bet, 2.40 by Sisal and Goldbet. The eventual success of Atalanta is proposed 2.60 by Starcasinò Bet, 2.55 according to Goldbet and Sisal. While the X remains at 3.70 for Starcasino Bet, 3.45 on Sisal and Goldbet. The Over 2.5 remains a real chance: 1.62 for Starcasinò Bet, 1.59 the offer of the other bookmakers. Attention also to the X combined with the Over 1.5: 4.05 the value offered by Sisal and Goldbet. While the draw in the first half and the final draw is quoted at 5.35 for Goldbet and Sisal. See also The possible eleven of Manchester City to face Atlético de Madrid: Guardiola goes with the best he has

December 23 – 11:46

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Prediction #Real #BetisAtalanta #Goal #sign #worth