CR7 and his teammates are struggling to take measures in this World Cup, tough opponent Switzerland with an often very high defense

Balanced challenge that will be played on the edge… of offside. Portugal in this first phase of the World Cup failed to find the right measures to avoid finishing over the line: nine offsides in three games, even five against Korea, Switzerland only three.

In addition, Switzerland conceded 1.4 offside to their opponents in the last ten games before the World Cup, 1.6 in Qatar 2022. This year Switzerland and Portugal have already faced each other twice in the Nations League with one success each side (4- 0 Portugal, 1-0 Switzerland). In the previous two games, Portugal have gone offside four times to the Swiss’ two. High defense for Switzerland that could take some risks and gain some offside: Portugal that goes offside more times than Switzerland is quoted at 1.65 with Sisal. See also Jesús Molina one of the possible exits at the end of Opening 2022.

Portugal-Switzerland Prediction — In the last eighth-final of the World Cup, Portugal challenges Switzerland. The Lusitanians are the favorites for the final victory and remain a possible surprise to get to the end of this competition and lift the World Cup. The Swiss are now a regular at this competition and they never cease to amaze: after Italy, Serbia has also been eliminated. CR7 is at the center of market rumors but seems to want to stay focused on the World Cup and who knows, also on the Qatar 2022 top scorer ranking.

December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 18:18)

