The green-and-gold have not found the goal in the first half in all of their last five matches at the World Cup. Even the Asian team always scores in the second half

Brazil and South Korea compete for a place in the quarterfinals. Whoever wins faces one between Japan and Croatia. There is a precise odds that bookmakers bet on. Tite’s side have failed to score in the first half in all of their last five World Cup matches: it’s their longest streak, like that of 1994. A statistic also shared by the Asian side: 11 of the last 12 goals scored in the competition have come in the second fraction. The only one before half-time in the set was that of Kim Young-Gwon against Portugal in the last round (27th).

The bookies therefore focus on the Over 1.5 in the second half: 2.35 the Sisal proposal, 1.98 that of Better and Netbet. See also Live matches on TV for this Monday, April 25

Brazil-South Korea prediction — The green-gold national team finished at the top of group G with six points, the same as Switzerland. South Korea instead won the qualification in extremis after the victory against CR7 and his teammates in the 91st minute. The Asian side have never beaten a South American side at the World Cup, drawing twice and losing four. Brazil have progressed to the last 16 on all of their last seven occasions, failing to win in the 90 minutes only once: success on penalties in 2014 against Chile.

December 4, 2022 (change December 4, 2022 | 3:58 pm)

