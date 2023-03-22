IDC: wearables market to grow to 443 million in 2023

The global market for wearable gadgets will recover after the crisis of 2022. This is reported in the current report IDC agencies.

According to experts from the analytical firm, by the end of 2023, global manufacturers of wearable devices – headphones, fitness bracelets, smartwatches – will put up to 443 million pieces of gadgets on the market. The authors of the report predicted an increase in the popularity of wearable electronics after the segment’s first-ever drop in 2022. The market is expected to grow by 6.3 percent over the year.

The material says that at the moment, sales of smart watches and headphones are slowing down the stocks of equipment accumulated in the warehouses of sellers. However, experts suggested that this situation would be resolved in the second half of the year. According to IDC experts, shipments will continue to increase: by 2027, 644 million units of wearable electronics should be shipped to the market.

According to experts, in 2023, manufacturers of premium equipment will face some difficulties, as they will not be able to apply discounts to their products due to the crisis. Demand for wireless headphones will increase. “The last two years have seen amazing growth as a result of lockdown and the desire to consume content on our own,” said IDC spokesman Ramon T. Lamas.

Earlier, analysts at Gartner said they expect smartphone shipments to decline for the second year in a row. Phone shipments are expected to drop by 4 percent, to 1.34 billion units, to a ten-year low, experts estimate.