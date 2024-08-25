Predators | The police killed a wolf considered dangerous in Lappeenranta

Predators|The wolf did not seem to be afraid of people, and it was first ordered to be deported.

Police stopped the wolf that caused a threat in Lappeenranta on Sunday, tells Southeastern Finland police. According to the police, the wolf was moving near settlements in Lappeenranta and was behaving threateningly.

There were several sightings of the wolf. According to the police, the wolf moved in the areas of Törölä, Kankaanranta, Vilkjärvi, Husula and Junttola.

The police initially gave the wolf, who was not afraid of people, a deportation order. According to the police, it did not produce results and the wolf was considered a danger. Because of this, the police ordered the wolf to be euthanized.

The police will not provide any further information on the matter.