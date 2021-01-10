Predators Game Center granted rare exemptions for killing two herds of wolves, conservationists nervous

The court suspended the killing permits for the duration of the appeals process, but one wolf had time to be killed with a new permit.

A wolf conversation has accelerated since the Finnish Game Center granted derogations for the first time in December to dump entire wolf herds outside the reindeer herding area.

The rationale is that removing individual wolves from the herd can even exacerbate disturbing behavior.

The Game Center granted damage-based killing permits to two herds of four wolves, one of which moves in Lake Tohmajärvi in ​​North Karelia and the other in Lake Haapajjärvi in ​​North Ostrobothnia. The reason in Tohmajärvi was the repeated visits of wolves to the yard and in Haapajärvi the dog injuries.

The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation Tapiola’s regional organizations appealed against the permits to the administrative courts of Eastern Finland and Northern Finland and received executive bans on them during the handling of the complaints. For example, in the case of Lake Haapajärvi, the court took into account the fact that the wolf is considered a highly endangered species.

In Tohmajärvi, events continued so that an exemption was applied for again, now for one wolf in the same herd. The Game Center granted the permit on December 29.

This permission was also appealed, and the administrative court also prohibited its execution on 31 December. However, the wolf had already had time to stop the fast pace the day before, when the exemption was still valid.

Why the game center in Tohmajärvi granted a new permit for the felling of wolves, even though the felling permit for the entire herd was still frozen?

“The situation was still acute and we had to react because the wolves were still visiting the yards. Based on the legislation, it is up to us to decide. In addition, decisions based on security can be implemented immediately, ”says the Finnish Game Centre’s Head of Public Administration. Sauli Härkönen.

He emphasizes that these were two separate exemption decisions. In addition, the new permit required the wolf to visit the yard, which also materialized.

According to Härkönen, granting herd permits is not a new experiment.

“However, practice has shown that removing individual alpha wolves, especially from the injurious herd, can cause additional problems.”

Both herd permits are now under consideration by administrative rights. According to Härkönen, if the permits are revoked, no information will be obtained on their effectiveness.

He points out that the Game Center has also made negative decisions on applications. For example, landfills applied for in Kuhmo have been rejected in recent weeks.

There are valid exemptions only in Inari, where one wolf can be killed.

Association for Nature Conservation Tapiola criticizes the game center’s administrative practice, in which exemptions can be implemented immediately. Nor, according to the federation, does it make sense to put administrative rights into a race with wolf seekers.

Chairman Leena Iivonen according to the association appealed the decisions because they do not follow the spirit of the EU Habitats Directive.

“For example, in Haapajärvi, there is no reason to destroy an entire herd of wolves from its territory, because it has killed released hunting dogs. We do not have a wolf population that can tolerate thinning in the herd trade. ”

According to Iivonen, Tohmajärvi’s second dumping permit was intended to circumvent the administrative court’s enforcement ban.

The herd permits are, in his view, confusing because they have not been officially aligned.

“Of course, the game center is entitled to them. This is probably a copy of Sweden, where herd hunting has been done herd at a time. ”

According to Iivonen, the association has only complained about permits for individual wolves when the grounds were not right. The permits for the reindeer husbandry area have not been affected at all.

A wolf photographed in the Kuhmo wilderness last March.­

“A group of four wolves has moved around Lake Tohmajärvi, killing at least six dogs. Some individual wolves also make yard visits, but all the damage is the result of this single herd. I myself lost my own dog in October, ”says the applicant Mika Piiroinen.

According to him, wolves have visited the yards of the area about 300 times last year. The overthrow of one wolf seems to have calmed the situation. However, it can be temporary.

“The herd is actively monitored. It is on its familiar two-week run heading for the same career again. ”

Piiroisen according to game center exemptions do nothing if the falls are not fast. The permit is valid for 21 days, and an administrative court order suspending the practice effectively prevents hunting. The final decision, on the other hand, has to wait several months.

“The appellants are maliciously exploiting an administrative loophole.”

Many also consider the Natural Resource Centre’s estimates of wolf populations to be too small. According to Piiroinen, the estimate in Tohmajärvi shows five wolves, when the correct figure is about 15.

Tapiola’s regional associations have the right to appeal against exemptions. According to Piiroinen, however, the signatories live elsewhere than in North Karelia. This is considered unfair because the appellants themselves do not suffer from the wolves.

Iivonen admits that the signatories are from elsewhere. However, he said, it is a conscious strategy so that local conservationists do not get caught in the eye.