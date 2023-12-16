Predators | A wolf that approached people was killed in Alavudi

The wolf's behavior was unusual, the police say.

15.12. 16:24 | Updated 10:20

In Alavadu A wolf was euthanized in South Ostrobothnia on Friday by order of the police, says the Ostrobothnia police.

During this week, the wolf had moved around people's yards in Alavude and approached people despite attempts to drive them away.

According to the police, the wolf's behavior has been very unusual, and it has caused danger to people moving in the area.

The police issued a cease-and-desist order on Wednesday. The wolf was euthanized on Friday afternoon in the Sydänmaa area of ​​Alavu. The carcass is sent to the Food Agency for examination.

Correction 16.12. 10:20 a.m.: The headline of the news said that the police had killed a wolf. The police only issued a stop order, but the police usually do not handle the killing itself.