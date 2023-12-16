Saturday, December 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Predators | A wolf that approached people was killed in Alavudi

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Predators | A wolf that approached people was killed in Alavudi

The wolf's behavior was unusual, the police say.

| Updated

In Alavadu A wolf was euthanized in South Ostrobothnia on Friday by order of the police, says the Ostrobothnia police.

During this week, the wolf had moved around people's yards in Alavude and approached people despite attempts to drive them away.

According to the police, the wolf's behavior has been very unusual, and it has caused danger to people moving in the area.

The police issued a cease-and-desist order on Wednesday. The wolf was euthanized on Friday afternoon in the Sydänmaa area of ​​Alavu. The carcass is sent to the Food Agency for examination.

Correction 16.12. 10:20 a.m.: The headline of the news said that the police had killed a wolf. The police only issued a stop order, but the police usually do not handle the killing itself.

#Predators #wolf #approached #people #killed #Alavudi

See also  Yellow Sea | A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
New information has emerged about what happened to him. Alex Batty, the child who disappeared and was found after 6 years, writes to his grandmother

New information has emerged about what happened to him. Alex Batty, the child who disappeared and was found after 6 years, writes to his grandmother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result