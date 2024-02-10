













It is possible that some believe that it is another film set in the past as happened with the previous one, whose story takes place in 1719. But in reality it is not like that and now it will be in the future.

The script for the new movie Predator will be from Patrick Aison, who was responsible for Preywhich chronicled the battle of a Comanche woman forced to fight intergalactic hunters.

There are no very specific details about the plot but apparently it will once again have a female character.

The project has been going on for some time but only now has the official announcement taken place. Production on this film is likely to begin in July.

Fountain: 20th Century Studios.

It should be noted that Badlands It is not the only project related to Predator that is on the way. After the success of Preywhich brought the franchise back to life after several years, other projects are on the way.

However, 20th Century Studios has not confirmed the information, and in response to questions has preferred to remain silent. Perhaps it is not yet time for there to be an official announcement about these productions.

Before Prey there were four movies Predator. The first is the original predator (1987) with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Jesse Ventura.

Then they continued Predator 2 (1990), predators (2010) and The Predator (2018). But the latter almost killed the franchise.

Fountain: 20th Century Fox.

Otherwise with that of Prey, which when it came out was an exclusive to the Hulu service in the United States. Despite that, it was well received by critics and fans.

With details from THR. Apart from Predator We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

