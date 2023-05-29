Acer announced via an official statement Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51), a new notebook designed for gaming and work. The exit period is set for September 2023 in Italy. With the purchase you also get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Predator Triton 16 offers a 13th generation Intel Core i9 (5.4GHz max turbo frequency), an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (5200MHz). Storage space is a 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD in RAID 0 configuration. In terms of thermal solution, it offers two fifth generation 3D AeroBlade fans, as well as Vortex Flow optimization (dedicated heat pipes and slots to keep the internal temperature under control) and liquid metal thermal paste on the CPU. The notebook measures just 19.9mm thick in a metal casing and silver finish.

The display it’s a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA 2560 x 1600 @ 240Hz IPS with small bezels. Peak brightness is 500 nits. It offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

On the keyboard you will also find the PredatorSense key which allows you to manage RGB lighting, user interface and management control systems through the dedicated PredatorSense utility app. In addition to Windows 11, the Predator Triton 16 comes with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro (E2600+Wi-Fi 6E 1675i). The notebook also offers two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 and a Micro SD card reader. It also features fingerprint ector which supports Windows Hello.