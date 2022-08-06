Before the premiere of “Predator, the prey” in Star Plus, fans of the saga were divided by what the prequel could present. With the images exposed, the work of the director Dan Trachtenberg and the performance of Amber Mid Thunderhave shown that the violence and action that these types of films have accustomed us to have been maintained to the taste of the spectators.

“Prey” continues with the same bloody plot that has been a hallmark of the “Predator” franchise, as well as a female protagonist struggling to outwit the alien hunter. This film comes as an explanation of what happened when one of these beings arrives on Earth for the first time and how he establishes a relationship with humans. On the 35th anniversary of the brand, let’s review what the ending of “Predator: Prey” means.

Predator: Prey ending explained

“Prey” opens with Naru trying to hunt with members of his Comanche tribe in 1719. Only his brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) teaches him hunting techniques; the rest feel that it would be better suited for medicine and cooking.

“Prey” stars Amber Midthunder and is directed by Dan Trachtenberg. Photo: Star+

Days later, Naru witnesses a huge storm, the same one that hides a Predator ship with one (Dane DiLiegro) inside. After arriving on Earth, the individual begins to hunt small animals until he comes across a bear. The young woman sees this and is shocked.

Although he seeks to warn his tribe, the members gradually fall before the power of the Predator. And as if that wasn’t enough, Naru is captured by a group of French hunters. As the scenes go by, they too are killed.

Naru eventually manages to lure the Predator into a swamp and wounds him, then tricks him into killing himself with her crossbow, as she had stolen his mask. In addition to making the Predator shield himself, the artifact acted as a guidance system for his arrows. Victorious, Naru returns to her tribe with the enemy’s head and is appointed war chief.

What does the post-credit scene of “Predator: Prey” mean?

If we thought that Naru completely beat Predator, we were wrong. The credits are presented through paintings that show how she and his tribe faced more Predator ships which implies the search for revenge for the death of the fallen.

Connection of “Predator: Prey” with “Predator 2″

When Naru and Taabe are captured, both, in the midst of their captors’ fight with the Predator, break free. She manages to return to the camp where they had her to free her dog and there she meets a man who asks her for help.

The weapon Naru received that connects his plot to “Predator 2”. Photo: Star Plus