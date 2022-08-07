Star Plus’ Predator: Prey has become a valuable addition to the saga. This savage look at the alien killer’s first trip to Earth offers violent scenes and a powerful story about a woman’s quest to be the leader of her tribe.

Set in 1719, Naru (Amber Midthunder) faces off against one of the intergalactic visitors who have been hunting humans for centuries. With action scenes that give this story its merit, it is not until the end of the film we see the only nod to a previous plot of the plot: a gun.

After Naru helps an injured man, who is part of the group of settlers hunting the Predator, he hands her a gun in return. Although he dies at the hands of the villain, he came to teach him how to use it before. In her final battle with the alien, the weapon is one of the things the young woman uses to fight him.

The gun in “Predator: the prey”: whose is it?

In the film’s ending, Naru returns to his tribe with the Predator’s severed head, proving that the threat is over. After handing over the pistol, he notices that there is something engraved: Raphael Adolini 1715.

How does the gun from “Predator: Prey” tie in with “Predator 2”

At the end of this film, which takes place in 1997 in Los Angeles, Lt. Mike Harrigan’s character (Danny Glover) receives said pistol from a Predator.

In short, “Predator 2″ ends with the arrival of a group of Yautjas who come to collect their dead. Aboard their spaceship, just before they take off, one of them throws his gun at the policeman, perhaps as a sign of respect. At the time, the weapon was a revelation: it implied that the creatures have been hunting on Earth for centuries. before his confrontation with Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in 1987’s “Predator.”

Who is Raphael Adolini in “Predator”?: explanation in the comics

In a 1996 Dark Horse Comics comic series, an installment titled “Predator: 1718″ features a Predator fighting alongside a pirate named Raphael Adolini, a captain who once met the same Yautja who handed Harrigan the pistol. Before dying, he gives his weapon to the alien.