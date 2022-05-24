Italy is the home of engines, also visible in the videogame field thanks to the Milestone or Kunos Simulations works. The latter has become the protagonist thanks to Race trimone of the best driving simulators out on the streets and protagonist of the Predator Race Cup, an event created in collaboration between Acer and the former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean.

On May 21, the national finals were held at the MediaWorld TechVillage in Milan where fans of esport and racing games met together with some well-known faces such as F1WithCarolina And Blink46. The winners were Manuel Biancolilla And Amedeo Castorino who will represent Italy at the international final on June 14 where they will compete with the best players in the world for the opportunity to become part of the team R8G eSports by Romain Grosjean.

The event was a real success with the public, a sign that exports in our country are receiving more attention with each passing day.

“We are happy with the success of the Italian final of the Predator Race Cup, which immediately attracted strong interest from fans of esport, sim racing and video games in general.”Said Matteo Barazzetta, Acer Retail Head. “As Acer we believe it is important to create winning collaborations with a commercial partner of the caliber of MediaWorld, on the one hand to concretely testify our commitment in the gaming and esports sector – in which we are market leaders in Italy – on the other hand because we believe that today it is essential to offer new consumers not only high-performance and cutting-edge products, but also interactive and increasingly phygital experiences“.

“It is a pleasure for MediaWorld to have enhanced our collaboration with Acer, hosting the Predator Race Cup 2022 at the Tech Village Milano Certosa, our experience center dedicated to innovation that was born precisely as a place to host initiatives of this kind. Last Saturday, many attended the final stage of the exclusive Assetto Corsa tournament and the possibility for the public to be present live and at the same time online, allowed us to share this experience with a large audience of experts and enthusiasts.”, Commented Stefania Cocciola, Head of Market computer science and games. “At the MediaWorld Tech Village in Milano Certosa, we offer a wide range of products dedicated to the world of gaming, a constantly growing phenomenon in which we have been a point of reference for years. In fact, it is possible to find both the most representative products of this sector, such as headphones, mice, keyboards, as well as monitors and desktops for every need, up to steering wheels and ergonomic gaming chairs for a totally immersive and comfortable experience. To make this gaming shopping experience even more complete, we have also created a dedicated page accessible from our site mediaworld.it“.