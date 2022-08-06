“Predator: The Prey” it is an unexpected triumph. No one boasted much about another installment from a disabled saga of autonomy, creativity and consistency. For this and many more reasons, the film directed by Dan Trachtenberg has left us pleasantly surprised after its premiere in Star Plus.

Why “Prey” triumphed over its predecessors? The filmmaker understood what made Predator so special: he is a hunter at the top of the food chain and he needed to be in a wild habitat according to his demands. Hunting is his sport; survival, the only way for its victims.

Set 300 years ago on the Comanche Nation, the film shows us the first excursion of a predator on Earth. Thus we witness his fierce confrontation against a young warrior (Amber Midthunder) who does not hesitate to protect people from her and prove her worth.

It took 35 years since the original movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger for Predator to be done justice. At this point, not much was expected and Dan Trachtenberg amazes, especially the hopeless, with an exciting story full of action, suspense and gore.

It should be noted that “Prey” is the filmmaker’s second film after “Cloverfield Avenue 10”, which left evidence of his talent for telling stories from the framework of science fiction. He now he has just turned into reality the battle that he always longed for since he was a child when he met the relentless hunter from another planet.

There are a total of four main movies, not counting the Alien crossover. Each release took a different approach and failed either from conception or execution, but we were eventually rewarded. It was not a remake, reboot or sequel, but a science fiction prequel that silenced the detractors and excited the most hopeless.