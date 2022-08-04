The saga “Predator” returns with a new film by Dan Trachtenberg. It is about nothing less than “Predator: the prey”. This will show us the first hunt for the alien on our planet 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation.

On this occasion, the protagonist falls on Naru, a young warrior who does not hesitate to protect her people from an evolved Predator with a technically advanced arsenal. The result: a cruel and terrifying confrontation with an unimaginable victor.

Where to see “Predator: Prey”, via streaming?

The film will arrive in Latin America through Star Plus. The subscription has three types of payment: 37.9, 44.9 and 55.9 soles. Therefore, we leave you the link with the prices.

“The best sequel in the saga”: critically acclaimed

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an astonishing 95% approval from critics. “’Prey’ is a sequel to ‘Predator’ done right. A rare adrenaline-pumping action thriller without skimping on character development.”

The specialists agree on something: it is the best sequel ever made to the saga since the first installment with Arnold Schwarzenegger. It only remains to wait for its premiere on Star Plus to corroborate it.