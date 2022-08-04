The hunt for Predator He has 35 years of stories on his shoulders, 3 main films and 2 crossovers with Alien. It seemed that the film saga had nothing more to offer, but yes: a worthy sequel to the original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Director Dan Trachtenberg, known for “10 Cloverfield Street,” embarked on this survival story to honor one of his favorite childhood creatures. He began production in 2017, but a series of delays prevented his second feature film from seeing the light of day until now.

In this opportunity, we transport ourselves 300 years before the first installment in the Comanche Nation. Thus we will know the first excursion of a Predator on Earth, although it will not be easy either. Naru is a young warrior who will do her best to protect her people from this ruthless hunter from another planet.

Certainly, the idea of ​​looking to the past and gambling where the sequels did not dare is one of the great attractions of “Predator: Prey”. About, the director revealed to La República that he did not want to do more of the same hanging on the name of the franchise, which is why he changed the title.

He did not focus on Predator to make the film, but “the catharsis of an emotionally compelling action-packed survival story.” “I was inspired by movies like ‘Gravity’, ‘1917’, ‘Revenant’ to give it more realism,” he added about his greatest references.

Of course, all framed in the science fiction genre, as well as with his first work. “I love the idea of ​​giving it this sci-fi context and looking for something from the outside, although the idea of ​​doing a western without cowboys also crossed my mind.”

“Prey” is the best movie in the “Predator” saga after the original, according to critics. Photo: composition/ 2oth Century Studios.

“Predator: Prey” will not present a wild, scary and exciting showdown with unpredictable outcome. The only sure thing is that this hunt will not disappoint fans who asked for the graphic content and violence that the story required because it was given an R rating.

The premiere of the film is scheduled for this August 5 through Star Plus.