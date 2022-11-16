The Italian final of the international event dedicated to Rocket Leaguenamed Predator League 2022, met with exceptional success with 700 people who gathered inside the Porta di Roma shopping center at the Media World Tech Village a real dedicated area.

Cicciogamer89 was one of the great protagonists of the day, able with his mere presence to bring a large audience of his fans to embrace and greet him and then enjoy the streaming and commentary of the event which was curated Edoardo “Eddie” Cianosi (professional game streamer and caster).

Streaming the audience that flocked to the channel Twitch of Turi was huge: 16 thousand people connected simultaneouslywhich will probably have been even more given that the live broadcast was even re-proposed on the official website of MediaWorld.it as partner of the event.

We are enthusiastic about the results of the Italian final of the EMEA Predator League, which we were able to achieve thanks to the precious and consolidated collaboration with a commercial partner of the caliber of MediaWorld. Also on this occasion we brought together the gamer community with a highly integrated and impactful approach, combining the potential of the online channel with the interactive and exciting experience that distinguishes face-to-face events.

Commented Diego Cavallari, Country Manager Acer Italy and Greece. Appointment to see the Italian champions defend the colors of the national team on November 20th on the channel Official PregatorGaming Twitch