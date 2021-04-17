Predator, the famous alien hunter, shocked the world in the 80’s. All thanks to his ferocity, his collection of the skulls of his victims as trophies and his epic battle against Dutch in the first installment.

With a total of six films, it seems that Predator would have nothing else to tell or hunt in the galaxy. However, Disney plans to prove otherwise now that it has the rights to the character after purchasing FOX.

Although the project is in the early stages, Deadline announced that the creators of Predator, screenwriters Jim and John Thomas, requested a lawsuit against Disney for the rights to continue the saga.

The writers asked to end any license as of April 17, but Disney’s lawyers believe the petition invalid because the 35 years normally required for creators to request their property back have not passed.

Likewise, the company points out that the scriptwriters only want to prematurely terminate the license they sold to the now called 20th Century, with the aim of selling the rights to make the new film again.

What is Predator about?

A group of mercenaries is hired by the CIA to rescue some pilots who have been captured by the guerrillas in the Central American jungle. The mission is a success, but during the return trip they realize that something mysterious and invisible is hunting them one by one.