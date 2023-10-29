Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

Fences on highways are actually intended to prevent wild animals from climbing onto the road. But that doesn’t always work – this time the victim is a bear.

Zagreb – A bear was spotted on the A1 motorway in Croatia on Friday morning (October 27). The local breakdown service HAK warned drivers between Ogulin and Brinje to reduce their speed. The animal was spotted in this section.

Bear alarm in Croatia: wild animal climbs onto the highway and probably crashes into a truck

For safety reasons, drivers were temporarily only allowed to drive 40 kilometers per hour in this section. This was reported by the Croatian news portal, among others Dnevnik.hr. The A1 is considered one of the most important highways in Croatia and connects the capital Zagreb with numerous regions. Emergency services searched for the predator here for several hours. Bear expert Professor Duro Huber and employees of the veterinary faculty in Zagreb were also there.

From the seabed to the savannah: these are the 10 largest animals in the world View photo series

However, the highway crossing had a tragic end for the animal. Like Huber of the newspaper Jutarnji list reported that the animal may have collided with a truck and suffered serious injuries. Finally, the search parties discovered him dead in the thicket into which the injured animal had apparently dragged itself. According to the expert, it was a four-year-old male bear. With regard to the cause of death, Huber spoke of a broken leg. Internal injuries were discovered during an autopsy.

Bear traveling on the highway in Croatia: Fences can’t stop the animal

Normally, fences along highways are intended to keep wild animals from walking onto the road. Nevertheless, in this case the animal managed to overcome the barrier. Traffic cameras were unable to record the incident because this part of the highway was not covered, Kata Kuprešak, spokeswoman for the Croatian Transport Authority, told Dnevnik.hr.

In Croatia, a brown bear climbs onto the highway and is hit by a truck. (Symbolic image) © Ralf Kistowski/imago

The emergency call center received a tip about the sighting of the bear on the A1. When the emergency services arrived at the scene, there was no trace of the animal – until the search teams found the carcass. “No fence can stop him,” admitted the spokeswoman. There are bridges and tunnels for wild animals along the highways. In this case, however, the protective mechanisms did not save the bear from death. Animals on the streets are a problem, especially during the holiday season, says Kuprešak.

Brown bears are protected in Croatia: around 1,000 animals live there

In Croatia, the brown bear is considered a strictly protected species. The hunting magazine Stalk According to Croatia, there is an enormous bear population of an estimated 1,000 animals. Also in Bavaria is a bear again. Since Croatia is densely populated, encounters happen again and again. Green bridges over highways, electric fences to protect grazing animals and beehives, secured trash cans and distracted feeding are intended to prevent this. But there are always discussions about the coexistence between humans and animals.

In the mountains In Spain, a wild brown bear was recently trapped in a plastic barrel. Last year dipped Bear even in a residential area in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district on. (cheese)