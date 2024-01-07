Home page World

A predator encounter in the Jennersdorf district triggers alarm. Hunters examined the matter using footage and identified the predator.

Jennersdorf – In the Austrian Burgenland, an animal encounter caused a stir: a farmer met a predatory creature. On Wednesday (January 3rd), a farmer said he couldn't quite believe his eyes. On the way towards Königsdorf-Berg he thought he saw a wolf.

Wolf report in Austria: Hunters identify predator

The authorities then alerted the district hunter, who took charge of the matter and followed up on the trail. “What is certain is that there are wolves in Austria. It is not entirely impossible that a specimen will make its rounds through our Lafnitztal. The sightings could also have been a golden jackal,” explained district hunter Reinhard Knaus to the Crown newspaper.

Wolves have been sighted more frequently in the southern regions of Europe in recent years. “Basically, Burgenland is not a typical area for Isegrim,” said a biologist from Lower Austria when asked by the Austrian Newspaper. “Wolves are repeatedly reported in northern Italy. They usually move through our area from Slovenia, appear briefly and then disappear again,” explains wildlife expert Riccardo Stanzial.

The wolf (Canis lupus) Canis lupus, commonly known as the gray wolf, is the largest predator in the Canidae (dog) family. Wolves are known for their social structure and often live in packs led by an alpha pair. Their habitats are diverse, from forests to tundra, and they are extremely adaptable. Gray wolves are carnivores that feed on a variety of ungulates, including deer, and play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. Despite their cultural and ecological importance, they are threatened and have lost their habitat, which has led to conservation efforts in various regions. Source: National Geographic

Experts investigate alleged wolf sighting in Austria – “Animal is a golden jackal”

The investigations in the southern Burgenland district led by district hunter Reinhard Knaus have already led to clear results. After the wolf alarm was triggered in Königsdorf-Berg, the colleagues followed the trail and analyzed the recordings from wildlife cameras. The clear result was: “The animal spotted is a golden jackal, which looks very similar to a wolf.”

Europe is now once again home to a growing wolf population that is gradually recovering after years of extinction. In many countries – including Germany, France and Italy – wolves are returning to their natural habitats. However, this return process has sparked controversy as advocates emphasize the ecological benefits while farmers and ranchers raise concerns about livestock losses. (ls)