Eight people were investigated for apologia for fascism, in relation to some episodes (Roman greetings and ostentation of fascist symbols) that occurred during the procession of Predappio, on the occasion of the anniversary of the March on Rome. Further investigations would be underway. On Sunday about 2 thousand people had made an appointment in the Forlivese town where Benito Mussolini was born and where he is buried: the procession ended with Roman greetings.

At the end of the event, one of the organizers, Mirco Santarelli, president of the Arditi d’Italia of the Ravenna section, had asked the comrades not to greet with an outstretched arm, to avoid the accusation of apology for fascism. A ‘piece of advice’ given with a smile that most of the black shirts who had come from all over Italy, and also from Spain, were happy not to respect. In addition to fezzes on their heads, tattoos with the bust of the Duce or with Celtic crosses, someone had even worn an armband with the symbol of the ‘SS’.