FRANCIS PLANS Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Director of Research at Tecnun-School of Engineering of the University of Navarra Friday, February 4, 2022, 00:08



Two years ago, shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, I commemorated World Cancer Day by being optimistic in the fight against this disease. My optimism was based on the growth of precision oncology, a new research paradigm that recognizes the heterogeneity of tumors and the need to apply personalized therapies directed to each patient, using information from high molecular resolution technologies such as genomics. At the same time, he perceived an increasingly suitable research environment, with more and better data at a more affordable price, greater storage capacity and computing power, and highly trained professionals in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics. All this fueled the general enthusiasm for the results of the many projects that we have in progress.

It is undeniable that the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the fight against cancer at different levels. Firstly, to the patients themselves who add an additional complication to their disease, making it difficult to apply already complex treatments. In addition, the health blockade caused by the pandemic has delayed the diagnosis and treatment of new cancer patients, with the consequent toll on the health of these people. This reality is not a minor issue because early diagnosis substantially increases the chances of cure for most patients. Given this scenario, the results of precision oncology could seem to blur and one wonders where we are and where we are going two years later.

The good news is that research in precision oncology has not stopped in these turbulent times. The range of therapies aimed at tumors that are highly resistant to conventional chemotherapy treatments is increasingly broad. A few months ago, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first drug aimed at lung cancer patients with a specific mutation in the KRAS gene (KRAS G12C), a genomic alteration previously associated with a very adverse prognosis . Until now, tumors with this specific mutation were considered resistant to pharmacological therapies, so this news reaffirms the value of science and provides a dose of hope.

Therefore, precision oncology is a reality that we currently have and in the coming years panels of genomic markers will be used in clinical practice to optimize cancer treatments. In this sense, one of the great challenges that our health system will face will be to efficiently integrate and manage the technological platforms necessary to be able to identify these characteristics of tumors.

However, in the field of research, we are increasingly aware that this is not enough. The path undertaken towards the patient -and not only towards the disease- requires holistic approaches and multidimensional studies that go beyond the characterization of these alterations in tumors. To cite a few examples, single-cell technologies are helping us to better define the tumor ecosystem directly involved in patient resistance to therapy. Other metagenomic technologies help us understand the role played by the intestinal microbiota in the development of tumors and in the immune response of a sick person. Also very useful are metabolomics technologies that make it possible to identify nutritional dependencies of tumors and personalized diets that can complete oncological treatments. Whether we are able to reach the goal and develop personalized treatments will depend on our ability to integrate this huge and diverse amount of data and transform it into useful and practical knowledge for the patient. There is no doubt that the future of precision oncology is in the hands of big data and artificial intelligence.