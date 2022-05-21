Dubai (WAM)

Dubai will host the Digital Technology-Based Precision Medicine Exhibition and Conference, which will be held on May 24 and 25 under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Supreme President of the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases, at the Conrad Dubai Hotel. Organized by the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association and the first of its kind in the Middle East, the event brings together more than 70 participants including international experts, industry leaders and medical pioneers from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States of America. The conference will witness the introduction of innovative ideas to implement a new methodology in the concept of health care and move from comprehensive solutions to personalized and customized solutions.

A group of the most prominent healthcare professionals, during their participation in the event, shed light on the latest technologies and innovations in precision medicine, in conjunction with the “Emerge” Forum for Health and Innovation in the Arab Gulf region, which is held within the events of the event, which provides emerging companies in the field of medical technology with opportunities Possible to obtain financing from investors. The launch of the event, which aligns with the UAE’s strategy in health innovation, comes at an ideal time, as a report by the global company, Net Scrips, specialized in providing analytics and data, revealed expectations that the precision medicine market in the Middle East and Africa will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.96 percent. , with revenues of $2.51 billion by 2023.