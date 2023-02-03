The cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide. In developing countries, an increase in the incidence of cancer of 80% is estimated, therefore, by 2030, it is expected that there will be more than 20 million cases.

In Mexico, cancer is the third cause of death, with 12% of all deaths and 148,000 new cases of cancer are expected each year (65.5 thousand in men and 82.4 thousand in women).

Due to changes in population growth and aging, the WHO estimates that by 2040, cases could reach 30 million annually.

However, these numbers, as well as those of deaths, could be significantly reduced, since sIt is estimated that between 30% and 50% of cancers are preventable through the adoption of healthy habitstimely diagnoses and personalized treatments.

Dr. Luis Felipe Reyes, medical manager of the pharmaceutical company Janssen Mexico, explained that, worldwide, cancer is a disease that is increasing and is considered one of the main causes of death.

The doctor said that precision medicine is one of our most important innovations in oncology, focused on recognizing that each patient is unique and that individual differences in their genes, environments, and lifestyles must be considered in the specific treatments they receive to be most effective and safe.

This therapeutic strategy is based on knowing each patient in detail, since the approach to cancer must be personalized and comprehensive; For this reason, research in recent years has focused on precision medicine to continue providing innovative solutions to each person.

And it is that, the genetics, the type of cancer and the environment of each patient influence the diagnosis, the effectiveness of the treatment, the prognosis and the manifestation of adverse effects.

Precision personalized cancer medicine uses information specific to a person’s tumor to aid diagnosisplan and determine which is the most effective treatment or give a real and accurate prognosis.

The benefits of this type of innovation are to bring efficiency and value to the health care system, since it helps to avoid ineffective treatments, supporting more effective management.

This type of medicine directs its ability to find genetic markers of the type of cancer in each patient, as well as specific characteristics of tumors and to be able to identify genetic changes in the DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) of tumors to determine patterns that could even predict cancer. .