Noh as before, the cesium atomic clocks are the measure of all things in time. The definition of the second and thus the “Coordinated Universal Time” UTC is based on them. But with the atomic clocks, which use optical transitions in certain atoms as a pendulum swing, the cesium clocks have faced strong competition. These chronometers tick many times more precisely. In a period of time that corresponds to the age of the universe, they advance or lag at most by one second. This enormous accuracy is relevant for certain technical and scientific questions. The verification of fundamental physical quantities and laws of nature as well as the precise determination of the position of satellites depend on exact clocks.

But do the optical atomic clocks run as synchronously and stably as the cesium clocks, which form a global network? Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology at the University of Colorado in Boulder have investigated this question and subjected three different optical atomic clocks to a precise time comparison and tested whether they tick as reliably as their cesium counterparts.

Laser beams synchronize atomic clocks

The accuracy of optical atomic clocks is essentially due to the fact that no longer microwave beams are used to excite the atomic resonance, as in cesium clocks, but light waves. The latter vibrate at a frequency that is many times higher, which has a direct effect on the accuracy. Optical atomic clocks based on the elements aluminum, strontium and ytterbium are currently considered to be the best chronometers. The atoms are caught in a particle trap (Aluminum clock) or with a grid of light rays (Ytterbium- and Strontium clock) detained and isolated. Since the clocks are based on different types of atoms, they also tick with different optical frequencies.



Scheme of the experiment in Boulder: The ytterbium clock (Yb) and the magnesium atomic clock (Al / Mg) are in two laboratories at the nest. The strontium clock is in a laboratory one mile as the crow flies at the University of California. The three chronometers are coupled to one another by laser beams via a glass fiber and an open-air connection.

Image: Nist





In order to compare the accuracy of the three chronometers, the researchers working with Xiaogang Zhang linked the atomic clocks, which were located in Boulder in two laboratories around 1.5 kilometers apart, using laser beams. To do this, they used a 3.6 kilometer long fiber optic line and an open-air connection over a stretch. As Zhang and his colleagues in the journal “Nature” report, succeeded in precisely synchronizing the three atomic clocks with one another over a period of eight months. The measured path differences only became noticeable after the seventeenth decimal place. This corresponds roughly to the accuracy of each individual atomic clock.

With their measurements, the researchers have created an important prerequisite for putting optical atomic clocks into practical use. The chronometers could be used to create precise elevation profiles of mountains or to precisely sound the depths of the oceans. Optical atomic clocks have also been in discussion for a long time for an even more precise definition of the second.