Governor Kondratiev: three monthly rainfall fell in a day in the Tuapse district

The daily precipitation in the Tuapse district of the Krasnodar Territory exceeded three monthly norms. This was announced by the Governor of the region Veniamin Kondratiev in his Telegram-channel.

“Since yesterday evening, more than 280 millimeters of rain has fallen in the Tuapse region,” Kondratyev wrote. He added that more than 300 people and 50 pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the downpours. Rescue workers are working hard.

Earlier it was reported that three people who disappeared during the flood in Tuapse were blown away by a stream of water along with the house. Two women and a teenager were inside the building at the time of the incident. When water began to penetrate into the house, they called rescuers, but after a few minutes the building was washed away.

Volley rains took place in the Tuapse region on the night of July 12. In three hours, 144 millimeters of rain fell. Due to the flooding of the local pumping station, water supply was partially turned off – local residents were left without cold water. Its supply will be resumed after water is pumped out of the station and the pump is started.