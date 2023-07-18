In some areas of Moscow, more than a quarter of the monthly rainfall fell in less than an hour

“In the period from 14:00 to 15:00, super-intense rainfall hit the city. In some areas, more than a quarter of the monthly rainfall fell in less than an hour.

Most of the precipitation fell on the Central Administrative District, where 23 mm fell, as well as on the North-Eastern District (22 mm) and the Northern District (21 mm). According to the complex, wind gusts reached 20 meters per second in the south of the capital.

Earlier, footage of the consequences of a heavy downpour that hit the capital on July 18 appeared on the network. In the video, you could see cars drowning in water and Muscovites walking through puddles – in some places the water reached the knee.