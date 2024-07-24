The Moroccan national team achieved a valuable victory over the Argentine national team with a score of 2-1, at the start of its journey in the football competition at the “Paris 2024” Olympic Games.

The referee disallowed a goal for Argentina about two hours after their controversial match was stopped.

At the “Geoffroy-Guichard” stadium in Saint-Etienne, and in front of 35 thousand spectators, Morocco took the lead with two goals by the top scorer of the Asian Champions League and its champion with Al Ain, Soufiane Rahimi (45+2 and 51 from a penalty kick), and Argentina reduced the difference in the (68) minute through Juliano Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, before Cristian Medina snatched the equalizer in the (16) minute of stoppage time.

After the goal, about twenty fans stormed the pitch, protesting the extra time, which forced Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg, who had added 15 minutes of stoppage time, to stop it and ask the players to return to the locker rooms.

Everyone thought the match ended in a 2-2 draw, and there was controversy about whether it had ended or not, before the International Olympic Committee website indicated that it had been stopped.

After about two hours, play resumed after fans were asked to leave the stadium.

Before that, the referee resorted to the video assistant referee (VAR) to confirm the legitimacy of the goal, and he cancelled it due to offside on the part of defender Bruno Amoane after he followed up on a ball that rebounded from the crossbar.

The two teams played for four minutes before the referee blew the final whistle, announcing a valuable victory for Morocco.