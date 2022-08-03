The Nuestra Senora de las Maravillas, or “Our Lady of Wonders” ship, sank in 1656 after colliding with another boat from her fleet, and wrecked in the reefs off the Bahamas.

The ship that carried treasures, some of whose possessions were reserved as royal tax to King Philip IV, was heading from Cuba to Seville.

Weighing 891 tons, it was carrying a collection of coins, precious stones and priceless jewellery.

In several successful attempts to recover the ship’s tonnage, approximately 3.5 million pieces were recovered between 1650 and 1990.

According to CNN, the recent explorations offer a new look at the life that was on board the ship, and all the latest discoveries are scheduled to be displayed at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum.

“Working with local divers, archaeologists and other experts, researchers are also conducting a process to identify the cause of how the ship crashed,” said marine archaeologist James Sinclair, who is involved in the exploration project.

“Using remote sensing technology, such as sonar and magnetometers, Allen Exploration has traced a long and winding path of debris scattered along a 13-kilometre stretch of the ocean floor,” said Carl Ellen, the lead founder of the exploration project.

Among the finds, a 1.76-meter gold chain and several bejeweled pendants, one featuring a large oval Colombian emerald and dozens of small emeralds.

“When we brought in the oval emerald and gold necklace, I couldn’t help myself,” Allen said, adding, “How these little pendants survived in such harsh waters, and how we were able to find them, is a miracle.”

The items discovered by Allen’s team will be permanently placed in the Bahamas Maritime Museum, which opens August 8 in Freeport, the Caribbean nation’s second largest city.