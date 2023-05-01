A precious point

Yuki Tsunoda is one of the specialists of the Baku track in Azerbaijan and the Japanese reiterated his feeling with the Azerbaijani walls bringing home a very precious tenth place for the AlphaTauri which thus collects the second point of the season after the one that arrived in a daring way in Melbourne.

The words of Yuki Tsunoda

“The engineers found a good set-up, even if we lost some ground in the second sector. We haven’t had many chances to do long runs this weekend, but to show good pace and build that performance throughout the race was fantastic. I am also satisfied with my performance, I have been constant. I was between the two McLarens and any mistake would have cost me the point. It took a lot of concentration, but in the end we managed to get another top ten finish. In order to be able to constantly fight for the points zone, we still have room for improvement and development, but I have full faith in my team and we will be stronger in the future.”

The words of Nyck De Vries

“The accident was my mistake. It was very stupid, unnecessary and the responsibility is mine. I am disappointed in myselfbut that’s the way things are. There are some positives to take from this weekend and I will try to consider them. I am happy to be able to race again next week, so I will put this weekend behind me as soon as possible ”.

The words of Franz Tost

“First of all, congratulations to Red Bull Racing on this one-two finish. As for our weekend, we brought some aero updates for this race and I’m happy to say they seem to be working really well. The Bicester team have done a fantastic job as we have been competitive from the start of the weekend. The most important moment was obviously that of Friday’s qualifying, where Yuki finished in eighth position. As for today’s race, he was passed by Stroll and Russell on the first lap, but that was what I expected because their cars are simply quicker than ours. However, Yuki did a fantastic job. He managed to get between the McLarens, staying close enough to Norris and keeping Piastri behind. Overall, I congratulate Yuki on another great performance, which shows how much he is improving race by race. Unfortunately, Nyck had an accident: he hit the wall at turn 5, breaking the front left tie rod, and this meant the end of his race. In general, we have managed to improve the performance of the car considerably since the beginning of the season, so now I am even more looking forward to the next race in Miami.”